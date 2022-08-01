Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
Bow down to Beyoncé. Her new album, Renaissance, is already being hailed as doing just that for dance music, and “Summer Renaissance,” the juicy, thrilling closer to the record, is its tantalizing, orgasmic peak. (YouTube)