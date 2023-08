Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Ice Slippin” - Omar Apollo Omar Apollo’s latest is a heartsick bricolage that renders his pain in searing, Frank Ocean-esque 3D.

“Star” - Mitski Mitski compares love to a faraway star whose light has already been extinguished.

“cranberry sauce” - jaboukie Jaboukie the comedian is now Jaboukie the forlorn, indie singer-songwriter.

“Dying Star (ft. Ethel Cain)” - Ashnikko With a ghostly assist from Ethel Cain, Ashnikko delivers one of her most beautiful love songs yet.

“Pet Rock” - L’Rain Spectral psych rock that keeps shifting shapes.

“Fireball Whiskey” - Angie McMahon Angie McMahon erects an altar for a lost loved one on “Fireball Whiskey.”

“Pure Smile Snake Venom” - Eartheater Eartheater’s sound skews experimental, with a sturdy pop backbone.

“Boardwalk Saturday Night” - nymphlord Nymphlord’s wispy, fairy folk summons foggy fall days.

“Boyfriend” - Revenge Wife HOLYCHILD’s Elizabeth Nistico imbues her bracing pop songs with wit and wily charm.

“Voyager” - Slauson Malone 1 Slauson Malone’s not-quite-rap-not-quite-soul sits between song and performance art.