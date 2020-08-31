Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of August 31, 2020

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
Bust the windows out our cars — Jazmine Sullivan is back. The enigmatic soul singer's first solo release in five years may be an acoustic one but it's none-the-less searing. Last week also saw The Weeknd and Calvin Harris teaming up for a chilled-out synthwave tune that's perfect to savor the last wisps of summer. Plus, a Euphoria-inspired track from cult bedroom singer girl in red, and more BLACKPINK slayage. See all of NYLON's picks after the jump.