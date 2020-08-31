Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of August 31, 2020

Bust the windows out our cars — Jazmine Sullivan is back. The enigmatic soul singer's first solo release in five years may be an acoustic one but it's none-the-less searing. Last week also saw The Weeknd and Calvin Harris teaming up for a chilled-out synthwave tune that's perfect to savor the last wisps of summer. Plus, a Euphoria-inspired track from cult bedroom singer girl in red, and more BLACKPINK slayage. See all of NYLON's picks after the jump.