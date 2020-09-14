Soundcheck: The Best 10 Songs The Week Of September 14, 2020

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
Oakland singer-songwriter mxmtoon is preparing to share her upcoming EP, dusk, a collection of soft, ukulele-featured pop songs. The latest cut features Carly Rae Jepsen, a prominent co-sign if there's ever been one, and all the more reason to keep an eye on this rising talent. In fact, most of this week's list highlights emerging artists we're quietly rooting for as we start looking to the new year, like Montreal's reggaeton princess Isabella Lovestory, as well as Ghanaian-American rapper Amaarae. See the full list of everyone you should know, after the jump.