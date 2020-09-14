Soundcheck: The Best 10 Songs The Week Of September 14, 2020

Oakland singer-songwriter mxmtoon is preparing to share her upcoming EP, dusk, a collection of soft, ukulele-featured pop songs. The latest cut features Carly Rae Jepsen, a prominent co-sign if there's ever been one, and all the more reason to keep an eye on this rising talent. In fact, most of this week's list highlights emerging artists we're quietly rooting for as we start looking to the new year, like Montreal's reggaeton princess Isabella Lovestory, as well as Ghanaian-American rapper Amaarae. See the full list of everyone you should know, after the jump.