Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Call Your Mom” - Noah Kahan, Lizzy McAlpine Two of indie folk’s biggest voices have joined forces to weave together an even more devastating version of “Call Your Mom.”

“The Deal” - Mitski Mitski sells her soul on “The Deal,” a song that sounds like none other in her catalog and is pure alchemy.

“The Tree” - Maren Morris Maren Morris’ towering new single is also a barbed kiss-off to the country music industry: “Ooh, do you see that? It's the light of a better day dawnin.”

“Peaches & Eggplants (Remix) (ft. Sexyy Red & Latto)” - Young Nudy Every hilariously horny line is almost trying to be more outrageous than the previous on this unforgettable new collab between Young Nudy, Sexyy Red, and Latto.

“I Got Heaven” - Mannequin Pussy Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice wreaks hell on the verses and summons angels on the hook on new song “I Got Heaven.”

“Waiting For You (ft. Naomi Sharon)” - Majid Jordan R&B’s smoothest duo and OVO-backed singer Naomi Sharon have gotten the closest to brushing up against Sade’s immaculate sound.

“Poster Girl” - Hannah Diamond The universal tween feeling of daydreaming about a poster on your wall has been put into song by PC Music’s reigning pop star by Hannah Diamond.

“Show Me How You Livin’” - La Doña ft. Tia Nomore Cuban tarareo and salsa flairs join bouncy hip-hop on this kaleidascopic tune from Bay Area’s La Doña and rapper Tia NoMore.

“Byuljari” - Liu Lee South Korea’s Liu Lee wonders about star signs over eerie and propulsive deconstructed club.

“Coming Down” - Amira Elfeky Glass-breaking wails and crashing guitar make Amira Elfeky’s “Coming Down” a must-listen for all emo heads.