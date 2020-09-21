Soundcheck: The Best 10 Songs The Week Of September 21, 2020

London-based singer-songwriter Fenne Lily just released her sophomore album, BREACH, a project about confrontation — people, habits, vicious, self-destructive cycles — and the healing that comes after. You can hear it on the song "I Used To Hate My Body But Now I Just Hate You," a standout born from a Tinder experience gone sour, which we highlight in this week's edition of Soundcheck. Alongside new hyper-pop from Rico Nasty, dense jazzy jumbles from NYC's Slauson Malone, and ethereal selections from A. G. Cook, this week's selections are best if you let them marinate.