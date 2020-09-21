Soundcheck: The Best 10 Songs The Week Of September 21, 2020

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
London-based singer-songwriter Fenne Lily just released her sophomore album, BREACH, a project about confrontation — people, habits, vicious, self-destructive cycles — and the healing that comes after. You can hear it on the song "I Used To Hate My Body But Now I Just Hate You," a standout born from a Tinder experience gone sour, which we highlight in this week's edition of Soundcheck. Alongside new hyper-pop from Rico Nasty, dense jazzy jumbles from NYC's Slauson Malone, and ethereal selections from A. G. Cook, this week's selections are best if you let them marinate.