Soundcheck: The Best 10 Songs The Week Of September 28, 2020

Indie musician Shamir Bailey has, criminally, long flown under the radar, crafting heartbreaking pop tunes that always seemed to push whatever genre he tried forward. This includes his latest single, a country-tinged track which feels like it belongs in the most riotous section of a Thelma & Louise-type movie. It might as well be the stark opposite of Sufjan Stevens' and Fleet Foxes' new albums, which join Bailey on this week's #Soundcheck. All tracks, however, deserve to be on your radar.