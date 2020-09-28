Soundcheck: The Best 10 Songs The Week Of September 28, 2020

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
Indie musician Shamir Bailey has, criminally, long flown under the radar, crafting heartbreaking pop tunes that always seemed to push whatever genre he tried forward. This includes his latest single, a country-tinged track which feels like it belongs in the most riotous section of a Thelma & Louise-type movie. It might as well be the stark opposite of Sufjan Stevens' and Fleet Foxes' new albums, which join Bailey on this week's #Soundcheck. All tracks, however, deserve to be on your radar.