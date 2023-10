Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Mosquito” - PinkPantheress PinkPantheress’ new song isn’t about a mosquito but her money and material things, to which she adoringly croons over an airy bossa nova beat.

“She Feels” - Jorja Smith Deep reverberating percussion only makes Jorja Smith’s vocals sound even more aerodynamic on “She Feels,” a standout deep cut from her latest album.

“going...going...GONE!” - Hemlocke Springs Hemlocke Springs’ whimsical ear takes a suburban turn on “going...going...GONE!,” a soft driving song that’s just preoccupied with sounding pretty.

“Tailor Swift” - Valee x MVW “White Gucci pants in color, Taylor Swift,” quips Valee on his Taylor Swift-indebted song “Tailor Swift,” a pun we can’t believe hadn’t been made sooner.

“Bad Habit” - Cherry Glazerr Cherry Glazerr’s Clementine Creevey came up making gritty rock records but on “Bad Habit” she proves herself to be a deft synth pop singer.

“Pressure” - Florentino (feat. Shygirl) U.K. DJ Florentino and Shygirl churn out a punishing techno beat that’ll no doubt be taking over Europe’s warehouse circuit.

“Symphony” - Absolutely I recently found out Absolutely is the little sister of U.K. superstar Raye, which helps explain her adventurous yet self-actualized melodic intution.

“Phone Machine” - HotWax U.K. punk trio HotWax are making thrash-worthy bops with visceral, reaction-inducing lyrics: “You can be my bride, covеr yourself in cream.”

“catalogue” - julie The three members of Julie look like they can’t be older than high schoolers but their rumbling rock sound comes across like they’ve been at it for much longer.

“PHD” - Malice K NYC’s Malice K sings his risqué lyrics (“I put the p*ssy in a coma call me Dr. D”) in a way that’s too earnest to not be self-aware which makes his music even more interesting.