Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of October 19, 2020

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists, including beabadoobee, James Blake, Omar Apollo, and more. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
With magical swells of orchestral strings and Bea's honeyed voice, this love song to her boyfriend feels weightless.