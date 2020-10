Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 11 of our favorite emerging and established artists, including Ty Dolla $ign, Jean Dawson, Erika de Casier, Slayyyter, Girlfriends, and more. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.