Mariah The Scientist’s Kaytranada Collab & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Say Don’t Go (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift Of all the new 1989 From The Vault tracks, “Say Don’t Go” feels like it slots in with the rest of the original album most seamlessly.

“Out of Luck” - Mariah The Scientist The bounciest song on Mariah The Scientist’s new flawless record, To Be Eaten Alive, is a spicy club cut produced by none other than Kaytranada.

“I Need A Boyfriend” - Charly Bliss Charly Bliss is still making the bubbliest, scuzziest, and funnest indie rock out there.

“gun kontrol” - bbymutha Chattanooga’s best rapper bbymutha has signed to a new label and released her zaniest track yet: a creeping electronic horror show featuring a ghoulish informercial sample.

“If I Knew” - Thy Slaughter From the minds of PC Music’s A. G. Cook and British producer EASYFUN comes a soft new track that sounds like a computer coding a love spell.

“Damn Gloves” - serpentwithfeet, Ty Dolla $ign, Yanga YaYa serpentwithfeet has transmuted his gospel voice to fit a throbbing midnight banger for indecorous encounters.

“Suburban House” - Holly Macve ft. Lana Del Rey Holly Macve is a rising balladeer out of Ireland who’s also Lana Del Rey’s latest co-sign — and one glean of her voice explains why.

“S.A.D L.U.V” - Cosmorat London’s Cosmorat combines playground chants and darker themes in a way that’s remniscent of the girlish indie pop of the 2010s.

“f0rbiidden l0ve$tory” - horsegiirL If you sent Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi” through a euro trance filter and made it applicable to horses, you’d get “f0rbiidden l0ve$tory.”

“Trying” - mercury Maddie, the lead singer of Nashville-based band mercury, wields a colossal voice that peaks through towers of guitar fuzz and crashing instrumentation.