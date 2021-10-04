Steffanee Wang
Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of October 4, 2021

Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

‘That Funny Feeling” - Phoebe Bridgers (Bo Burnham cover)

As expected, Phoebe Bridgers’s take on Bo Burnham’s standout existential ballad from Inside is great. What’s better is that 100 percent of proceeds from the song go to organizations fighting the controversial anti-abortion law in Texas.

