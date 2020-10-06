Soundcheck: The Best 10 Songs The Week Of October 5, 2020

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
There are countless, existing songs titled "Rockstar," but only one is worth putting on repeat. That may be a slight exaggeration, but Mallrat's new single, "Rockstar," is the grungy, plasticky-sheen pop song that we've had in our heads all week. Alongside the retro-leaning bop "Stepping On N*ggas" by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin — which featured on Rico Nasty's Insta — and many more bangers after the jump, here are the tracks you need to know right now.