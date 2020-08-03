Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of August 3, 2020

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
After years of dressing up her melancholic rhymes Angel Olsen strips it all away on her new single, "Whole New Mess." The spare acoustic tune harks back to her earlier recordings of when it was just her and her guitar. Brandy's unexpected return after eight long years, in the same way, feels just as fabled. In the songs that follow, hear these two different artists craft two new beginnings. Plus, new tunes from TikTok's Curtis Waters, mxmtoon, and Jorja Smith after the jump.