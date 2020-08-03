Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of August 3, 2020

After years of dressing up her melancholic rhymes Angel Olsen strips it all away on her new single, "Whole New Mess." The spare acoustic tune harks back to her earlier recordings of when it was just her and her guitar. Brandy's unexpected return after eight long years, in the same way, feels just as fabled. In the songs that follow, hear these two different artists craft two new beginnings. Plus, new tunes from TikTok's Curtis Waters, mxmtoon, and Jorja Smith after the jump.