Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases Of June 29, 2020

It's Megan Thee Stallion's world and we're all just living in it. She dropped her latest song "Girls In The Hood" last week, and it's a glinting, braggadocious flip on Eazy-E's original. Hopefully, we'll be hearing it blasting out of cars all summer long. And if it's alongside Buju Banton's vibrant dancehall, La Goony Chonga's velvety reggaeton and some truly gnarly dance music straight from South Korea, that's all the better. Find all of the above and more after the jump.