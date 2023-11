Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Cobra” - Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra” is dense with metaphor but its her biting honesty and vulnerability — about her love life, mental health, and legal struggles — that leaves the biggest impression.

“alone” - WILLOW WILLOW is constantly experimenting with her sound and her latest, “alone,” shows yet another completely new side to her: jazzy, improvisational, and wrangling with her own solitude.

“CANDY” - Tokischa Tokischa’s on shrooms, molly, tequila, and every other adult confectionary on “CANDY,” a head-splitting reggaeton banger to take you from night to dawn.

“Nothing Lasts Forever” (with Grimes) - Sevdaliza There is a side of grief on this glitchy, ethereal club cut from Iranian-Dutch singer Sevdaliza and Grimes about being young and growing old. “I will rave forever,” promises Sevdaliza.

“No One” - Kacy Hill A shuffling clear-eyed indie rock tune from Kacy Hill, whose magnetic and sterling voice is still a stunner.

“Charlie Brown” - Bb trickz Months after sampling the Law & Order theme song, Spain’s coolest rap voice Bb trickz is channeling Charlie Brown for her latest — which isn’t actually about Charlie Brown but does take a languid, “lazy day” note.

“Beama” - Shenseea, Lola Brooke Dancehall princess Shenseea and Bronx’s rap princess Lola Brooke deliver liquid nitrogen cool evisceration: “I got the type of money that can put ya six feet.”

“Once Then We’ll Be Free” - Wisp Wisp is the project of a 19-year-old teen from San Francisco who no one knows anything about except that they’re making remarkably great, moody shoegaze.

“Remember Me” - Suzy Clue Press play for a potent audiovisual throwback to heavy, ‘90s grunged out rock a la Mazzy Star.

“Skin” - Fakethias Norway’s Fakethias constructs an exhilerating, racing electronic heartbeat around his song’s singular lyric: “You’re so special.”