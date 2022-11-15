Julia Michaels' "Sorry To Me Too" & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
Just when you think pop songwriting whiz Julia Michaels has tapped the bottom of her well, she emerges with the bold “Sorry To Me Too,” a breakbeat, break-up collage that unearths yet another side to her artistry. (YouTube)