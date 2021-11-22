Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of November 22, 2021

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
Adele, a titanic artist that comes once every generation, has released 30. Its most experimental song, “My Little Love,” featuring voice notes between her and her son, Angelo, has already emerged as a breakout moment for the artist.