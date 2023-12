Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“My House” - Beyoncé Yes, there’s a new Beyoncé song, and she’s rapping her ass off: “Who let my goons out that house?Who out there talkin' all that mouth?”

“Crazy Form” - ATEEZ ATEEZ’s epic, reggaeton-pop-EDM fusion “Crazy Form” is scientifically formulated to keep getting better.

“Coffee” - Delilah Montagu You may know Delilah Montagu from past collabs with Black Coffee, and Fred Again..., but now it’s time to know her solo as a soulful, pop-sensible songwriter.

“Party of the Century” - Katy Kirby Katy Kirby’s “Party of the Century” is about “how much we love our friends,” and you begin to feel that palpably when her own squad begins sweetly harmonizing midway through.

“Foreigner” - 박혜진 Park Hye Jin Over the past few years, South Korean DJ Park Hye Jin has bounced from London to Melbourne to Los Angeles, and she’s now distilled those experiences on a meditative new track about being a foreigner.

“Gahdamn” - BlakeIANA Newly-signed to 300 Entertainment by Murda Beatz, St. Louis BlakeIANA sets her blasé cool flow apart with squeaky “Gahdamn!” adlibs.

“Besos En El Club” - SoFTT SOFTT made a horny chirp-tuned anthem that’ll have everyone giving besos en el club.

“angst” - LIA LIA Everything about Chinese-German singer LIA LIA’s latest track speaks to what’s cool right now from the music video’s vintage Japanese school girl aesthetics to her girlish grunged-out sound.

“Strange Delights” - Naliah Hunter L.A.’s Nailah Hunter possesses a crocodilian voice, one that slithers up alongside without you noticing before erupting out of the waters.

“Aftershow” - Harry Teardrop, SATOH This collab between NYC cool kid Harry Teardrop and Tokyo’s SATOH is fit for skating across the Williamsburg bridge.