Drake's "Texts Go Green" & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
Drake’s canny ability to turn universal cultural phenomena into a clever pop hit strikes again with “Texts Go Green,” which uses Black Coffee’s delectable dance production to marinate on when a relationship ends in the technological realm. (YouTube)