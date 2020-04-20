Soundcheck: The 11 Best Music Releases Of The Week

When it rains, it pours. Fiona Apple, Rina Sawayama, Playboi Carti, and seemingly everyone else dropped new music on Friday; if there was a drought, it's no more. Apple's new album comes eight years after her previous, a mighty project that's simultaneously a fine-tuned refinement and a liberating loosening-of-the-belt. That's best captured on the song selected in the following slides, "Under the Table," on which she defiantly wails "Kick me under the table all you want/ I won't shut up!" — a grizzly sentiment for the decade.

Rina Sawayama also dropped her debut album on Friday, and "Who's Gonna Save U Now?" finds the UK pop star reaching idol-like heights. Elsewhere, Playboi Carti let loose a jingling new single, and Joji played with rhythm on the club-adjacent "Gimme Love." Meanwhile, newcomers Tasha and Alycia Bella will take over the night shift with their down-tempo tracks. Hear all of the above and more after the jump.