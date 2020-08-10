Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of August 10, 2020

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
Aminé and Summer Walker teamed up for a sticky, R&B bop that's all about getting it on during tough times; Kali Uchis returned with Rico Nasty for a powerful all-Spanish anthem. Meanwhile, the TikTok-famous Benee has shared her latest kooky track about a boy who behaves like a snail. Plus, new music from Nigeria's Tiwa Savage, as well as the elusive Paul Institute. Dive in to everything you might've missed last week, after the jump.