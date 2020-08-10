Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of August 10, 2020

Aminé and Summer Walker teamed up for a sticky, R&B bop that's all about getting it on during tough times; Kali Uchis returned with Rico Nasty for a powerful all-Spanish anthem. Meanwhile, the TikTok-famous Benee has shared her latest kooky track about a boy who behaves like a snail. Plus, new music from Nigeria's Tiwa Savage, as well as the elusive Paul Institute. Dive in to everything you might've missed last week, after the jump.