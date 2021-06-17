16 Songs About Summer To Hear After Lorde's "Solar Power"

Come June 20, the day of the solstice, summer will finally begin. Thus kicking off the four months of heat, sweat, and euphoria the rest of the year simply builds up to. Let’s be honest, summer is the best season. It’s a feeling, a vibration, and lifestyle (one that’s infinitely more interesting than one centered around a pumpkin). “It’s a new state of mind,” as Lorde sings it on her single “Solar Power.”

Throughout music, these scorching months have meant many things to many artists: a time to soak up the sun while it’s still free from capitalistic greed for Sheryl Crow, and a season of delirious sadness for Lana Del Rey. And, of course, it’s also all the other great things: alcohol, parties, and the beach.

Below, we rounded up 16 of the best and most iconic songs about summer, from the Beyoncé deep-cut “Summertime,” to the Snoop Dogg classic “Gin And Juice,” and Katy Perry’s “California Girls.”

You can also listen to the playlist on Spotify.

“Soak Up The Sun” - Sheryl Crow

The lyric we’re manifesting: “I'm gonna soak up the sun/ While it's still free/ I'm gonna soak up the sun/ Before it goes out on me”

“Summertime” - Beyoncé, P Diddy

The lyric we’re manifesting: “Summertime in the linen, fresh fruit/ Livin the life that's forbidden for just you/ No worries you ain't gotta be stressed out/ No hurries you ain't gotta be rushed out/ Sit back relax ma take your time/ Now have a taste of the finest wine”

“Summer Girls” - LFO

The lyric we’re manifesting: “And I think it's fly when girls stop by/ For the summer, for the summer”

“Paradise” - LL Cool J ft. Amerie

The lyric we’re manifesting: “Black sand, Tahiti, ten days to reminisce/ God's my witness/ I paid the price for paradise, so I'm livin' this”

“Gin And Juice” - Snoop Dogg

The lyric we’re manifesting: “Rollin' down the street, smokin' indo/ Sippin' on gin and juice, laid back”

“Corona & Lime” - Shwayze

The lyric we’re manifesting: “Little girls in the city, dress up pretty/ Go out and get messed up and shitty”

“Summertime Sadness” - Lana Del Rey

The lyric we’re manifesting: “I'm feelin' electric tonight/ Cruisin' down the coast goin' 'bout 99”

“Island In The Sun” - Weezer

The lyric we’re manifesting: “On an island in the sun/ We'll be playin' and havin' fun/ And it makes me feel so fine/ I can't control my brain”

“Hot In Herre” - Nelly

The lyric we’re manifesting: “Warm, sweatin', it's hot up in this joint/ Vokal tanktop on at this point”

“Walking On Sunshine” - Katrina & The Waves

The lyric we’re manifesting: “I'm on sunshine, baby, oh/ Oh, yeah, I'm on sunshine, baby/ Ow!”

“Summertime” - New Kids On The Block

The lyric we’re manifesting: “In your strapless sundress/ Kickin' back, no stress”

“Pocketful Of Sunshine” - Natasha Bedingfield

The lyric we’re manifesting: “The sun is on my side/ Take me for a ride/ I smile up to the sky/ I know I'll be alright.”

“California Gurls” - Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dogg

The lyric we’re manifesting: “Sun-kissed skin so hot/ We’ll melt your popsicle”

“Summertime Magic” - Childish Gambino

The lyric we’re manifesting: “Is it summertime magic, that makes me wanna dance all night long”

“Hot Girl Summer” - Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

The lyric we’re manifesting: “It's a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit”

“Solar Power” - Lorde

The lyric we’re manifesting: “And I throw my cellular device in the water/ Can you reach me? No, you can’t”