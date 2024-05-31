Wipe your tears and breakout that bracelet-making kit — there’s still a chance for you to see Taylor Swift when she returns to the United States this fall.

If you weren’t one of the lucky Swifties to come out of the Ticketmaster feeding frenzy with a pair of tickets, Marriott Bonvoy is here to help. The hotel chain’s travel program has launched a good, old-fashioned sweepstakes, with a very important grand prize: two tickets to The Eras Tour’s Indianapolis stop on November 3rd, along with flights and a hotel stay.

And what’s more: you may already be in the running: Marriott Bonvoy members will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes simply by checking in for their U.S. based hotel stay from May 15 - Sept, 15, 2024 in the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app (official details here).

If you’re not willing to take your chances, there are also Marriott Bonvoy Moments packages featuring similar opportunities (such as two concert tickets, a two-night hotel stay, and more) for other fall tour dates in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis, going live on June 12, 19, and 26th, respectively.

Even if you’ve already seen Swift live this year, it’s worth going back for a second look. Following the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift has added an additional Era to the already hit-packed show. New songs added to the setlist include “Fortnite,” “But Daddy I Love Him,” and “Down Bad.”

Plus, depending on the NFL schedule, you may see a certain new muse in the crowd.