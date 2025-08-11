Taylor Swift Teases New Era As TS12 Rumors Skyrocket

All throughout 2025, Swifties have been waiting to see what Taylor Swift does next. At the start of the year, everyone assumed she was gearing up to re-release her seventh album Reputation, but after she announced that she regained control of all her masters in May, the pop star seemed to put a pause on her re-recording project. Now, all bets are on a brand-new album, and TS12 just got its biggest tease ever from Swift’s official social team, who all but confirmed the signature color for the upcoming era.

TS12 has been speculated for a while now, from telling Easter eggs to off-hand remarks from Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, but now, Swift’s actual team is prepping fans for the next musical chapter. On Aug. 11, Swift’s official social account Taylor Nation posted a carousel of her Eras Tour moments, emphasizing the pop star’s final words from the tour: “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era...’” The photos were shared at the same time that Kelce’s New Heights podcast teased a special quest for its upcoming Aug. 13 episode, which could very well be Swift. Could an announcement be coming in just a matter of days?

Notably, the Taylor Nation post also seems to confirm the fan theory that Swift’s 12th album will be orange, since all the photos in the post show Swift in orange outfits.

A new album would mark Swift’s first release since she dropped The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024. The heavier, black-and-white album surprised fans by being largely inspired by her brief relationship with Matty Healy. However, fans believe that the brighter-seeming 12th album will be more upbeat and inspired by her new love story with Kelce.

There’s still no official announcement, but it’s probably a good idea to start adding some orange to your fall wardrobe — it’s looking like it’s about to be the color of the season.