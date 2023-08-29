The music industry loves putting together a good girl or boy group. Shows like the The X Factor brought us both One Direction and Fifth Harmony, and in South Korea, fan-voted competition shows to find the next big K-pop stars have created groups like TWICE and IVE. Now, these two seemingly opposite industries are teaming up to create a girl group like no other; South Korea’s HYBE entertainment company and the U.S.’s Geffen Records have partnered to create the first-ever truly global girl group that will be trained under the K-pop method. After a worldwide search and over 120,000 submissions, the 20 young women who will be vying for a role in the girl group were unveiled on Aug. 29. Soon, their efforts to make it in the group will be broadcast in a new show titled The Debut: Dream Academy, premiering on Sept. 1 on YouTube and Abema.

The 20 young women range from ages 14 to 21 and hail from as far as Belarus to Japan and the U.S. Over the course of The Debut: Dream Academy broadcast, they’ll undergo the famous K-pop training process and audition to be in the new group. Crucially, fans will get to vote via WeVerse or TikTok on their favorite members each week to determine who moves on and who doesn’t. In the show’s final episode, the remaining contestants will form the group, and the group’s official name will also be revealed.

In addition, the entire process will be documented in an upcoming untitled Netflix series. Set to premiere in 2024, the show will feature unprecedented access to the contestants and their auditions. It “will be a compelling portrayal of the journey to global stardom,” as well as offer “insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records,” per a press release. The series will be directed by Nadia Hallgren, who also helmed the Michelle Obama documentary, Becoming.

As for the contestants themselves, they were formally introduced in a seven-minute boarding school-themed video where they dance, sing, perform, and otherwise showcase their talents. Watch it above, and get a closer look at The Debut: Dream Academy’s inaugural class, below.

Adela

Name: Adela

Age: 19

Country: Slovakia

Brooklyn

Name: Brooklyn

Age: 17

Country: USA

Celeste

Name: Celeste

Age: 19

Country: Argentina

Daniela

Name: Daniela

Age: 19

Country: USA

Emily

Name: Emily

Age: 17

Country: USA

Ezrela

Name: Ezrela

Age: 20

Country: Australia

Hinari

Name: Hinari

Age: 14

Country: Japan

Iliya

Name: Iliya

Age: 21

Country: Belarus

Karlee

Name: Karlee

Age: 19

Country: USA

Lara

Name: Lara

Age: 17

Country: USA

Lexie

Name: Lexie

Age: 19

Country: Sweden

Manon

Name: Manon

Age: 21

Country: Switzerland

Marquise

Name: Marquise

Age: 17

Country: Thailand

Megan

Name: Megan

Age: 17

Country: USA

Mei

Name: Mei

Age: 17

Country: Japan

Nayoung

Name: Nayoung

Age: 21

Country: South Korea

Samara

Name: Samara

Age: 17

Country: Brazil

Sophia

Name: Sophia

Age: 20

Country: Philippines

Ua

Name: Ua

Age: 15

Country: Japan

Yoonchae

Name: Yoonchae

Age: 15

Country: South Korea

Photos courtesy of HYBE x Geffen.