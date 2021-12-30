Entertainment
Nothing screams welcoming the New Year more than pining for the good old days.
There’s something about moving forward that inevitably calls you to also look back. Maybe there’s safety and familiarity in the past — or, in the context of your New Year’s Eve playlist, the bangers were just better in the ‘00s and ‘10s. Either way, the nostalgia hits hard at the start of a new year. After the jump, we gathered 22 throwback bangers to help you usher in 2022 in nostalgic style.
From high school dances to your New Year’s Eve party, this Black Eyed Peas classic is the ultimate crowd pleaser. (YouTube)