There’s something about moving forward that inevitably calls you to also look back. Maybe there’s safety and familiarity in the past — or, in the context of your New Year’s Eve playlist, the bangers were just better in the ‘00s and ‘10s. Either way, the nostalgia hits hard at the start of a new year. After the jump, we gathered 22 throwback bangers to help you usher in 2022 in nostalgic style.