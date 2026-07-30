Just two weeks after releasing her latest ass-shaking anthem, “Crash Out,” Tinashe took the title a little more literally Wednesday night when she crashed a wedding at Paul’s Baby Grand in Tribeca — not as an uninvited guest, but as the officiant.

As guests settled into the downtown hot spot (read: crowded the dance floor), the flower girl vogued her way down the aisle before the lucky duo — Austin Iovanna and Merlot — met the singer at the makeshift altar. Standing between them in diamond-encrusted jeans, a Yankees crop tee, and a denim baseball cap, Tinashe beamed as Iovanna cheekily slipped the Ring Pop ring onto Merlot’s finger with his mouth.

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Before officially sealing the deal, Merlot, in her vintage white gown glory, offered a toastworthy one-liner. “Tonight really answers the question ‘Gay son or thot daughter?’ and the answer is ‘Why not both?!’” Naturally, the crowd erupted in cheers.

After having them exchange vows, Tinashe declared, “By the pop star vested in me, I now pronounce you married!” Full-body chills.

Once the “I dos” were out of the way, Tinashe climbed a ladder to hoist the venue’s disco ball, a Baby Grand tradition of flipping the room from ceremony to reception. Right on cue, DJ Orson blasted an original remix of her megahit “Nasty.”

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From then on, it was as traditional of a nuptials as a pop-star-officiated one could be. She bought drinks for the newlyweds, danced behind the DJ booth, playfully showered the room in rose petals, and surprised guests with a live performance of “Crash Out,” giving the song its most on-the-nose debut yet.