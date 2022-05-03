Entertainment
Filled with retro-futurism and make outs galore!
There’s no shortage of movies and TV shows exploring the possibility of love between humans and robots — take Her and Ex Machina, for example. Tove Lo now adds her own contribution to the genre with “No One Dies From Love,” her take on the uncanny relationship which she’s calling a “Musical Sci-Fi Love Story.”
Released on Tuesday, the new song and video mark the singer’s first proper solo music since 2019, when she released her last record Sunshine Kitty.