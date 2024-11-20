The woman behind the sexiest debut album of 2024 has one more trick up her sleeve before she takes some time off: In partnership with Coke Studio, Tyla is releasing her newest song “Tears,” available everywhere, and will celebrate with an intimate performance in Johannesburg on Dec. 4.

The song is a sonic reset for the singer, whose amapiano songs have brought the South African house-music-meets-jazz subgenre to the forefront of the musical conversation in 2024. “Tears” is an acoustic track with a simple guitar riff — and even more aquatic metaphors than “Water” — about relying on community and taking away her loved one’s suffering. In the midst of her jam-packed pre-holiday schedule, Tyla hopped on the phone with NYLON to chat “Tears,” her favorite candy, and her routine when she’s feeling sad.

Courtesy of COKE STUDIO™ Courtesy of COKE STUDIO™ 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

You picked up three awards at the EMAs. How was that experience?

It was crazy. Everything was everywhere that day. I was performing “Push 2 Start,” I was getting pulled left, right, and center; I was winning awards. I was grateful I was nominated for awards like R&B. I am still in shock.

How did it feel to have your sister with you onstage?

It was funny, I had to force her. She was not convinced. I had to literally force her to get up, but I'm so happy she did because I love sharing these moments with her. It's genuine love.

What's your favorite part about performing somewhere new?

I like seeing how the crowd reacts, how people look, how people sound, people's accents, and how different the place looks. I'm interested in seeing different things and people.

John Phillips/MTV EMA/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tyla and her sister Sydney Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

You're going to have an exciting homecoming performance for your new song “Tears” with Coke Studio. What does it mean to perform in your hometown?

I couldn't wait to come home. I haven't been home in six months, so coming back was an amazing feeling. I feel recharged. I haven't performed for South Africa since way before all this, so now that I'm back and able to put on a show for my home country, it's going to be way more special, especially at this time of the year.

What can fans expect from the performance?

It's going to be very intimate. My core Tigers are going to be there with me, so it's going to be very fun, and a whole experience. Also, [having] more personal time with my Tigers is something I don't do often, so it's going to be special for me to meet some, answer some questions, and share music with them, too.

What was the inspiration when making the song and picking the sound?

Honestly, it just happened. I was in the studio and we were working on a completely different song, and I was not feeling it, so I wanted to move on. We ended up moving on; [songwriter Michael Pollack] started playing the guitar, it started building from there and became what it was. We didn't think of anything specific; it felt like it flowed out of us. I've had it for a long [time] and it didn't fit in my album, so I'm happy this opportunity came with Coke [Studio].

Was there a moment that inspired the line “I'm a river you can float in, I would never let you drown?”

It just started and it flowed. When we were done with the song and listened back, that's when we took it in for what it was, and I was able to think about it, hear it, and feel it. I can feel it relating to me and other people. It's very broad, but it's centered around love and seeing someone you love go through something, and you take all that on yourself. It’s a really important message.

I like the theme of leaning on each other. Who is your go-to person to connect with when you're feeling down?

Honestly, I don't like speaking to people when I'm sad. I'd rather chill alone, watch a movie, cry a bit, and go on about it. When it comes to other people, I want to be that person for people. I hate people I love going through something or getting hurt. My heart will break if someone I love trips. That's how bad it is. With the song, it's not really for me. It's me singing it to someone I love saying, “Come to me.”

On the EMAs red carpet, you said Coca Cola was your guilty pleasure. If you're feeling down, is there anything else you do or eat for a pick-me-up?

If I'm feeling sad, I like to chill, lay down, watch movies and just order snacks, any snacks that I like. Then nap, wake up, cry a bit, eat, nap.

Are you a sweet or savory snacker?

I have to have one of each. It needs to be a cycle. I have to have a sweet, then I have to have something savory, then I have to have a drink. Then I repeat.

What's your favorite candy?

I like strawberry or watermelon gummies.

You have amazing fashion sense. Is there anything you're looking forward to trying in 2025?

With “Water,” I was feeling stuck to one mood that I liked and felt like me — and I still do. But as the year went by and I started doing more things, I became more open. So now I'm like, “Whatever. Let me wear it and make it look good.” For next year, I'm excited because of that reason. I can go any way. It depends on the music and how I feel next year, and what feels right.