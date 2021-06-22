Steffanee Wang
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - OCTOBER 15: Tyler, The Creator performs onstage at Pacific Coliseum on October 15, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
Andrew Chin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Entertainment

The 10 Wildest Tyler, The Creator Music Video Moments

The Odd Future alum’s music videos have always shocked and provoked.

One never knows what they’ll find when taking a trip into Tyler, The Creator’s mind. The Odd Future alum made a name for himself with his often shocking, provocative, and unconventional music video choices. Now, with his sixth album, 'Call Me If You Get Lost', on the way, NYLON rounded-up some of his most wild, genius, and downright bizarre, music video moments.

YouTube

His Goblin Persona In “She” (2011)

Perhaps his edgiest era, Tyler, the Creator’s Goblin persona is awkward, terrifying and darkly hilarious in this early video.

fb
tw

Tap