Inside the renowned art center’s 2022 event, A Summer Night.
There’s no dreamier summer activity than getting to watch live music outside — especially if it’s in the middle of a 500-acre sculpture park. On Saturday, June 25, the renowned Storm King art center in New York hosted its second annual A Summer Night, an evening concert on the park’s grounds with soulful indie singer Vagabon as the music guest.
As she performed songs from her 2019 self-titled album under a sunset sky, families and attendees took in art and basked in the picturesque setting. Ahead, see NYLON’s recap of the event, from what everyone wore to what the atmosphere was like.