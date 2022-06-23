Everything Coming To Netflix In July 2022

It’s documentary season, at least according to Netflix. Next month, the streamer is updating its slate with seven documentaries to choose from, along with a variety of original films, series, comedy specials, and of course, the series finale of Stranger Things.

On July 1st, subscribers can watch Skye Borgman’s latest film, Girl in the Picture. The mysterious true-crime documentary tracks the life of Sharon Marshall, a woman whose true identity was unknown up until her death. Two weeks later Netflix will release the documentaries How To Change Your Mind and My Daughter’s Killer. The first film, directed by Allison Ellwood and Lucy walker, unpacks the history of psychedelics. The second follows a father who fights for decades to get justice for his daughter's murder before taking extreme measures to do so.

Netflix will also be releasing the three-part docuseries, The Most Hated Man On The Internet which tracks a woman's plight to take down a revenge porn empire along with a myriad of other programs. Keep reading for everything else coming to the streamer in July.

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 - Netflix Series

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me if You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

Blair Witch

July 4

Leave No Trace

July 6

Control Z: Season 3 - Netflix Series

Girl in the Picture - Netflix Documentary

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between - Netflix Film

King of Stonks - Netflix Series

Uncle From Another World - Netflix Anime

July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma's World: Season 3 - Netflix Family

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

July 8

Boo, Bitch - Netflix Series

Capitani: Season 2 - Netflix Series

Dangerous Liaisons - Netflix Film

How to Build a Sex Room - Netflix Series

Incantation - Netflix Film

Jewel - Netflix Film

The Longest Night - Netflix Series

Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls - Netflix Film

The Sea Beast - Netflix Film

July 10

12 Strong

July 11

For Jojo - Netflix Film

Valley of the Dead - Netflix Film

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks - Netflix Comedy

How to Change Your Mind - Netflix Documentary

My Daughter's Killer - Netflix Documentary

July 13

Big Timber: Season 2 - Netflix Series

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! - Netflix Documentary

Hurts Like Hell - Netflix Series

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres - Netflix Documentary

Sintonia: Season 3 - Netflix Series

Under the Amalfi Sun - Netflix Film

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight - Netflix Family

Resident Evil - Netflix Series

July 15

Alba - Netflix Series

Country Queen - Netflix Series

Farzar - Netflix Series

Love Goals (Jaadugar) - Netflix Film

Mom, Don't Do That! - Netflix Series

Persuasion - Netflix Film

Remarriage & Desires - Netflix Series

Uncharted

July 16

Umma

July 18

Live Is Life - Netflix Film

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along - Netflix Family

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read - Netflix Family

Too Old for Fairy Tales - Netflix Film

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain't for the Weak - Netflix Comedy

July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 - Netflix Series

Virgin River: Season 4 - Netflix Series

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 - Netflix Family

July 22

Blown Away: Season 3 - Netflix Series

The Gray Man - Netflix Film

ONE PIECE

July 25

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5 - Netflix Family

July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES - Netflix Series

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA - Netflix Documentary

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 - Netflix Series

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 - Netflix Series

The Most Hated Man on the Internet - Netflix Documentary

Pipa - Netflix Film

Rebelde: Season 2 - Netflix Series

July 28

A Cut Above - Netflix Film

Another Self - Netflix Series

Keep Breathing - Netflix Series

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation - Netflix Family

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 - Netflix Series

Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time - Netflix Anime

The Entitled - Netflix Film

Fanático - Netflix Series

Purple Hearts - Netflix Film

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series - Netflix Family

Uncoupled - Netflix Series

July 31

The Wretched