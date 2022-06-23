Entertainment
Everything Coming To Netflix In July 2022
From new true crime documentaries to the series finale of ‘Stranger Things.’
It’s documentary season, at least according to Netflix. Next month, the streamer is updating its slate with seven documentaries to choose from, along with a variety of original films, series, comedy specials, and of course, the series finale of Stranger Things.
On July 1st, subscribers can watch Skye Borgman’s latest film, Girl in the Picture. The mysterious true-crime documentary tracks the life of Sharon Marshall, a woman whose true identity was unknown up until her death. Two weeks later Netflix will release the documentaries How To Change Your Mind and My Daughter’s Killer. The first film, directed by Allison Ellwood and Lucy walker, unpacks the history of psychedelics. The second follows a father who fights for decades to get justice for his daughter's murder before taking extreme measures to do so.
Netflix will also be releasing the three-part docuseries, The Most Hated Man On The Internet which tracks a woman's plight to take down a revenge porn empire along with a myriad of other programs. Keep reading for everything else coming to the streamer in July.
July 1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 - Netflix Series
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me if You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
July 3
Blair Witch
July 4
Leave No Trace
July 6
Control Z: Season 3 - Netflix Series
Girl in the Picture - Netflix Documentary
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between - Netflix Film
King of Stonks - Netflix Series
Uncle From Another World - Netflix Anime
July 7
The Flash: Season 8
Karma's World: Season 3 - Netflix Family
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
July 8
Boo, Bitch - Netflix Series
Capitani: Season 2 - Netflix Series
Dangerous Liaisons - Netflix Film
How to Build a Sex Room - Netflix Series
Incantation - Netflix Film
Jewel - Netflix Film
The Longest Night - Netflix Series
Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls - Netflix Film
The Sea Beast - Netflix Film
July 10
12 Strong
July 11
For Jojo - Netflix Film
Valley of the Dead - Netflix Film
July 12
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks - Netflix Comedy
How to Change Your Mind - Netflix Documentary
My Daughter's Killer - Netflix Documentary
July 13
Big Timber: Season 2 - Netflix Series
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! - Netflix Documentary
Hurts Like Hell - Netflix Series
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres - Netflix Documentary
Sintonia: Season 3 - Netflix Series
Under the Amalfi Sun - Netflix Film
July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight - Netflix Family
Resident Evil - Netflix Series
July 15
Alba - Netflix Series
Country Queen - Netflix Series
Farzar - Netflix Series
Love Goals (Jaadugar) - Netflix Film
Mom, Don't Do That! - Netflix Series
Persuasion - Netflix Film
Remarriage & Desires - Netflix Series
Uncharted
July 16
Umma
July 18
Live Is Life - Netflix Film
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along - Netflix Family
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read - Netflix Family
Too Old for Fairy Tales - Netflix Film
July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain't for the Weak - Netflix Comedy
July 20
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 - Netflix Series
Virgin River: Season 4 - Netflix Series
July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 - Netflix Family
July 22
Blown Away: Season 3 - Netflix Series
The Gray Man - Netflix Film
ONE PIECE
July 25
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5 - Netflix Family
July 26
August: Osage County
DI4RIES - Netflix Series
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA - Netflix Documentary
July 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 - Netflix Series
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 - Netflix Series
The Most Hated Man on the Internet - Netflix Documentary
Pipa - Netflix Film
Rebelde: Season 2 - Netflix Series
July 28
A Cut Above - Netflix Film
Another Self - Netflix Series
Keep Breathing - Netflix Series
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation - Netflix Family
July 29
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 - Netflix Series
Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time - Netflix Anime
The Entitled - Netflix Film
Fanático - Netflix Series
Purple Hearts - Netflix Film
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series - Netflix Family
Uncoupled - Netflix Series
July 31
The Wretched