Where To Watch Every Oscars Best Picture Nominee

Entertainment
From ‘Dune’ to ‘Don’t Look Up,’ it’s not too late to catch up on these 10 nominated films.
The Oscars are right around the corner, but it’s not too late to catch up on the Best Picture nominees! Look no further a list of all 10 films in the running, and instructions for how to watch them before Sunday night.
Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi helms this drama following an aging, widowed actor in need of a personal chauffeur. His quest leads him to a young woman who agrees to take the job. Despite their differences, the two develop a close bond that proves to be more special than they could’ve imagined. (HBO Max)