Amelia Gray Hamlin is a model, influencer and it girl known for her eccentric style and authentic attitude. The recent New York transplant has been paving the way for enviable routines, from the best kept matcha secret in the city to vintage fashion sourcing that we can’t wait to discover.

Birthday: June 13, 2001

Childhood: Amelia Gray Hamlin, known as Amelia Gray, grew up in Los Angeles, California. The daughter of professional actors, Amelia was exposed to the spotlight from a young age, though she has maintained a more private, low-key personal life.

Parents:

Dad: Harry Hamlin, an actor best known for his roles in L.A. Law, Clash of the Titans, and Mad Men.

Harry Hamlin, an actor best known for his roles in L.A. Law, Clash of the Titans, and Mad Men. Mom: Lisa Rinna, who began her career as a daytime soap opera star on Days Of Our Lives before starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2014 to 2022.

Siblings: Amelia has an elder sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and an older half-brother, Dimitri Alexander.. The family’s life was anything but private during her teenage years, as Amelia and her sister often appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside their mother.

Work: Amelia Gray works primarily as a model. She has worked with numerous fashion brands such as Fendi, Balanciaga, and Moose Knuckles, and is known for her work in fashion and lifestyle photography. She is also active in the influencer space, sharing her personal style, travels, and lifestyle tips.

Social Media: On Instagram Amelia is fashion-focused, often sharing behind-the-scenes footage from her various modeling campaigns, runway appearances, and editorial cover stories.

Relationship Status: Unknown. Amelia Gray has kept her relationship status private for the most part. However, there have been occasional rumors and media speculations about her romantic life. She doesn't often share details about her relationships publicly and tends to keep that aspect of her life out of the spotlight.