13 Workout Onesies That Are Comfy & Easy To Wear

Since staying at home is currently our new normal, it's only appropriate that our daily wardrobe has to go through some changes, too. The key to an optimal work-from-home look is one that is multifunctional: You want to feel comfortable while wearing something that will motivate you to get things done at the same time — and that includes keeping up with your usual gym routine. The workout onesie is a perfect solution to ease you into a steady schedule of at-home yoga or HIIT sessions.

Plus, the onesie is slowly becoming a go-to workout style when it comes to activewear. According to a report from Lyst, one-piece bodysuits increased in demand by a whopping 83% in 2019, along with an additional 21% since the beginning of January. Perhaps this easy silhouette will become as ubiquitous as yoga pants? We have no doubt it could be.

Brands are keeping up with the growing interest, as well, offering chic workout onesies in a slew of colorful options and silhouettes, like tank-style unitards for full head-to-toe coverage or bodysuits with a biker-short, mid-thigh length. These options will instantly give you that motivational boost to change out of your pajamas in one fell swoop. You just might be keeping up with those Instagram Live workouts, after all.

