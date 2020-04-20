Maria Bobila and Gabrielle Prescod
Photo Courtesy of Girlfriend

Fashion

13 Workout Onesies That Are Comfy & Easy To Wear

Simplify your at-home gym routine, starting with your outfit.

fb
tw

Since staying at home is currently our new normal, it's only appropriate that our daily wardrobe has to go through some changes, too. The key to an optimal work-from-home look is one that is multifunctional: You want to feel comfortable while wearing something that will motivate you to get things done at the same time — and that includes keeping up with your usual gym routine. The workout onesie is a perfect solution to ease you into a steady schedule of at-home yoga or HIIT sessions.

Plus, the onesie is slowly becoming a go-to workout style when it comes to activewear. According to a report from Lyst, one-piece bodysuits increased in demand by a whopping 83% in 2019, along with an additional 21% since the beginning of January. Perhaps this easy silhouette will become as ubiquitous as yoga pants? We have no doubt it could be.

Brands are keeping up with the growing interest, as well, offering chic workout onesies in a slew of colorful options and silhouettes, like tank-style unitards for full head-to-toe coverage or bodysuits with a biker-short, mid-thigh length. These options will instantly give you that motivational boost to change out of your pajamas in one fell swoop. You just might be keeping up with those Instagram Live workouts, after all.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Louise Shortie Perform Stretch Bodysuit
Ernest Leoty

You can roll out of bed and throw this onesie on and feel like you’re ready to tackle that workout you’ve been meaning to do all week — even before coffee.

The Unitard
Girlfriend

This onesie is "like if your favorite cami and coziest leggings had a baby." But what's even better is it's made from 36 recycled water bottles, so you're basically wearing a super suit.

Elevation Biker Bodysuit
Beyond Yoga

A simple, super soft one-piece to wear for that Zoom meeting call and then to decompress at the end of the work day with a virtual yoga class.

Joni Spin Catsuit
The Upside

The fabric and construction of this workout-friendly catsuit are optimized for performance (breathable, quick-drying), even if your biggest activity is moving from the bedroom to the living room.

Jacquemus Le Body Arancia Ribbed-Knit Bodysuit
Mytheresa

Prime for a low-impact workout (or just lounging around), this Jacquemus bodysuit is an investment piece, and great to have in your closet for the summer months.

Women's 7/8 Jumpsuit (Plus Size)
Nike Yoga

All Nike gear is made so that the people who wear them can perform at their highest level, so you’ll feel like a champ in this jumpsuit, no matter what you’re doing.

Corset Unitard
Live The Process

According to the brand’s website, this corset bodysuit “pulls it all together — even on the days you can’t.” Quarantine wardrobe secured.

NONNA Unitard in Bandaid Mix
Giu Giu

Get cozy and stay warm in this Giu Giu knit unitard. It's perfect for embracing your inner dancer with at-home ballet or barre classes, too.

FreeForm Unitard
Outdoor Voices

This Outdoor Voices onesie in green channels the color of energy, so there's nothing but positivity radiating from this workout 'fit.

VB Unitard
Reebok

Victoria Beckham was teaching us how to be posh long before she had a clothing line, but her collaboration with Reebok taught us something new: how to be posh *and* sporty from home.

Virgil Ribbed Romper
Inamorata

Emily Ratajkowski's Inamorata line offers a onesie that celebs and influencers stand by. Plus, it’s another great thing to have in your closet that you'll want to wear once we can go outside again.

Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh
SKIMS

We see no reason why we can't wear what's typically classified as "underwear" as clothing, especially while in quarantine, so nothing should stop you from wearing SKIMS at home.

Ponte Crossfront Halter Unitard
Los Angeles Apparel

Show a little skin in this onesie. It could also be a great option for a Zoom date if you ask us!