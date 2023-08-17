Meghan Bouvier
20 Target Fashion Finds To Buy Before Summer Ends

Trousers, midi skirts, and more.

by Marie Lodi
It’s time to get into an autumn frame of mind, specifically with your wardrobe. If you’ve been craving a closet refresh before the weather starts getting cooler, now’s the time to pick up some items you’ve had your eye on for the past few months. For anything that might be on your end-of-summer shopping list, Target is the place to go. Whether it’s a new going-out top or casual pants you seek, the retailer has what you need, and then some.

Target has a whole array of stylish wares, like patterned crop tops that are statement pieces on their own or can be layered with more fall-friendly clothing. That’s the beauty of these finds — the styling opportunities are endless. If you’re grieving the end of summer, you’ll no doubt find inspiration with these picks. Keep scrolling for 20 of the best fashion finds from Target to pick up before fall comes knocking at your door.

Abstract Art Bandana Tie Top
Future Collective

The bandana top may feel like summer, but the artsy print and black and white hues on this one make it a year-round garment. Plus, you can easily layer it during cooler months.

High-Rise Wide Leg Fleece Cargo Pants
Wild Fable

Wide-leg cargo pants made from cotton-blend fleece fabric and an elastic waistband? This cozy pick is essential for fall.

Halter Neck Tie-Front Crop Tank
Future Collective

Who says you have to leave all your summery short tops behind just because the season is ending? A surprisingly easy piece to style, this chic halter crop top would look great with jeans and a moto jacket.

Tie-Front Flowy Midi Skirt
Future Collective

Pair this flowy midi skirt with its matching top or mix it up with an oversized knit sweater and lace-up boots for a tropi-goth look.

Knocker Drop Earring
Universal Thread

Leave your studs and hoops at home and spice up your earring game with this brown and gold flower-shaped pair.

Button-Front Cardigan
Wild Fable

When it comes to ideal transitional weather clothing, you can’t go wrong with a knit cardigan, especially one that comes in this eye-catching green hue.

High-Rise Straight Leg Cargo Pants
Wild Fable

Add these straight-leg cargo pants to your closet, and you won’t regret it. They can go with anything from t-shirts and turtlenecks to sneakers and platforms, and everything in-between.

Women's Knit Midi Bodycon Dress
Wild Fable

This knit bodycon dress is the stuff of versatile dressing dreams. You can layer it with cute jackets, wear puff sleeve blouses underneath, and style it with everything from heels to loafers.

Women's Solid Plastic Novelty Marbleized Cateye Sunglasses in Ivory
Wild Fable

If you have tons and tons of black sunglasses in your possession, this is your sign to shake things up and get a pair with personality, like this scallop trim, cat eye option.

Women's High-Rise Flare Jeans in Medium Wash
Wild Fable

There’s no room for stiff, uncomfortable jeans when denim like this exists. Made from cotton-blend denim and spandex, these throwback-style flares will inspire you to channel your inner flower child or ‘90s rocker.

Smooth Band and Ball Ring Set - Gold
A New Day

This trio of gold-toned rings makes accessorizing with jewelry so simple, whether you’re a minimalist or someone who likes to wear rings on all of your fingers.

Women's Bianca Platform Pumps
Wild Fable

Got a concert date planned? A colorful pair of tights will contrast nicely with these faux-leather platform heels, and the memory foam insoles will be a godsend.

Mixed Bead Cubic Zirconia Necklace with Hearts
Wild Fable

With its black hearts and silver beads, this cute necklace is a grown-up version of the camp jewelry you had as a kid.

Women's Mini Skirt
A New Day

Pair this cute mini skirt with platform loafers, knee-high socks, and your favorite band tee for a stylish, no-fuss ‘fit.

Fanny Pack in Black/White
Wild Fable

Make this crossbody bag your daily carryall. It has a zip pocket on the outside to stash small necessities like your favorite lip balm or hand sanitizer.

Star Cut Out Metal Claw Hair Clip
Wild Fable

Have you ever seen a hair clip this cool? The stylish silver star cut-out design will help ensure that you never have a bad hair day.

Women's Long Sleeve Square Neck Knit Midi Sweater Dress
- Future Collective with Reese Blutstein

This stretchy long-sleeve midi dress is made from a soft jersey cotton blend that’s so comfortable, you might just fall asleep in it. Glam it up with a furry coat and heels, or wear it with your favorite sneakers.

Women's Cropped Halter Vest
Wild Fable

Looking for the ultimate item to spice up your new fall wardrobe? Consider a vest! Pair it with flared jeans for an early aughts bad-girl vibe, or a pleated mini skirt for something more scholarly-chic.

Women's Cropped Sweatshirt
Wild Fable

A cozy sweatshirt is mandatory for a post-summer wardrobe, so make sure to pick up this cropped style. The comfy, cotton-blend fabric will be irresistible on lazy weekends.

Women's Adrienne Sneakers
Wild Fable

Whether you’re on an errand-running mission or hanging out with friends on your day off, these lace-up sneakers will make a cool addition to any outfit. Plus, the memory foam insole will keep you supported if you’re on your feet all day.