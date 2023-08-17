20 Target Fashion Finds To Buy Before Summer Ends

It’s time to get into an autumn frame of mind, specifically with your wardrobe. If you’ve been craving a closet refresh before the weather starts getting cooler, now’s the time to pick up some items you’ve had your eye on for the past few months. For anything that might be on your end-of-summer shopping list, Target is the place to go. Whether it’s a new going-out top or casual pants you seek, the retailer has what you need, and then some.

Target has a whole array of stylish wares, like patterned crop tops that are statement pieces on their own or can be layered with more fall-friendly clothing. That’s the beauty of these finds — the styling opportunities are endless. If you’re grieving the end of summer, you’ll no doubt find inspiration with these picks. Keep scrolling for 20 of the best fashion finds from Target to pick up before fall comes knocking at your door.