If you've been holding off on shopping since the beginning of 2020, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales may be the best time to break your fast and take advantage of all of the fashion deals available online and in stores (while following social distancing guidelines). Retailers and brands are already stocking up their inventory with a slew of perks, like added discounts on for-sale items and free shipping, so you can revamp your wardrobe on a budget.

Of course, you can use this time to get a head start on holiday gifts, too, but I think we all deserve to treat ourselves right now, don't we?

To learn all about the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales happening soon, read on below. Plus, keep checking back as we update this post with additional deals through November.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Also, Freedom: From Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, take up to 60% off styles with code LUCKYAF60.

Cos: From Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, take 25% off the entire collection when you spend $200 and on 11/30, take an additional 30% of all sale items.

Frankies Bikinis: From Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, get 20% off full-priced items with the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout, and from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, take 20% off full-priced items sitewide. From Nov. 26 starting at 5 pm PT, take 20% off full-priced items sitewide and up to 70% off sale items.

Hat Attack: From Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, take 40% with code BLACKFRIDAY. On 11/30, all sets are 30% with code 30SETS.

Linjer: Up to 50% off jewelry, bags, and watches.

Mejuri: Buy one, get 10% off; buy two, get 15% off; and buy three, get 20% off.

Minnetonka: From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, take 25% off select styles and get free shipping with the code GIVECOZY.

Steele by Amanda Steele :·On Black Friday, receive 25% and on Cyber Monday, take 30% off, excluding ASOS items.

UNOde50: From Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, select items are at least 20% off, and on Nov. 30, up to 20% off select items.