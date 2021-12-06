The Best-Dressed Celebrities At 2021 Art Basel Miami

In case you didn’t notice on your social media feed, but Art Basel Miami just happened. The long weekend of art, fashion, culture, and a whole lot of partying brought together some of our favorite celebrities, and they made sure to bring their best ensembles out for the night.

From Saint Laurent and Chanel muses wearing runway-worthy looks for each of the fashion house’s respective dinner parties to Lizzo’s Richard Quinn catsuit and Cardi B’s deconstructed Prada outfit, see the best-dressed celebrities who made an appearance at 2021 Art Basel Miami, ahead.