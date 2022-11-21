On November 20, the 50th annual American Music Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, honoring the most popular musical artists of the year. Taylor Swift cleaned up, winning all six of her nominated categories, but she also drew eyes looking statuesque in a gold studded jumpsuit by The Blonds. Just as attention-grabbing was Kim Petras’ Blumarine denim strapless gown, which paid homage to Britney Spears’ all-denim ensemble from the 2001 AMAs.

Ahead, more of the boldest and best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 AMAs.