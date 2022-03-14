The Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

Awards season is officially underway and the latest ceremony to take place was the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, after being rescheduled back in January. The ceremony that honors the best in film and television boasted a stacked red carpet of celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, and many more.

Ahead, see the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet.