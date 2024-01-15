Every Look From the 2024 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

If January wasn’t already busy enough, this year, the 2024 Emmy Awards have entered the conversation. Traditionally, the celebration of the best in TV takes place in September, but thanks to 2023’s writers and actors strikes in Hollywood, we’ve got another major red carpet to kick off the new year — and we’re not complaining. This year, you can expect a big night for fan favorites like The Bear and Succession, and big fashion turns for NYLON favorites, including Ayo Edebiri, Aubrey Plaza, Jenna Ortega, and more. Here, find all of the best style moments of the night.