In honor of SKIMS' one-year anniversary, Kim Kardashian is pulling out all the stops for its latest campaign. Kardashian tapped some real-life Skims customers along with celebrities, including Addison Rae, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin, Jodie Turner Smith, La La Anthony, Precious Lee, Rumer Willis, and Yovanna Ventura.

It's unclear if Kourtney Kardashian is behind Rae's casting as the two have been spending a whole lot of time with each other. It seems possible that Kourtney was at the shoot with her digital camera telling Addison that she's “doing amazing, sweetie.”

"It's wild to think that it's already been one year since we launched SKIMS. I’m eternally grateful for the love and support that our customers have shown both me and the brand,” Kardashian said in an official statement. "I've loved seeing everyone's photos in SKIMS and reading the comments on social media, and I wanted to use this time, the campaign, and customer gifting to really say thank you. The customers are our inspiration for developing new ideas and collections and there is so much more to come. I can’t wait to share it all and continue to grow our amazing community."

The campaign, shot by Vanessa Beecroft, features its current stars against backdrops of earlier SKIMS campaign photos. Check out the new SKIMS campaign, below.

Photo by Vanessa Beecroft

