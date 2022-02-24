On Repeat is a music series where NYLON asks our favorite creatives — designers, artists, and more — about the songs they can't stop playing while they work. You're going to want to add these to your playlists and streaming platforms ASAP.

“It’s a fun time in my Spotify account,” says Alana Pallister, the founder of the Y2K-leaning fashion brand I.AM.GIA. For her, music is a must-have — almost like a spiritual experience — when it comes to designing her collections.

“Without music, my design process wouldn’t exist. Spending time in solitude with music is extremely important to me, as it spiritually connects me to a higher source,” explains Pallister. “I lock myself away for a week or two when zoning into my newest design brief before meeting with the team. My headphones are always with me, everywhere I go and my choice and genre of music mixes from all decades of soul, pop, hip-hop, electro, jazz, and classical.”

I.AM.GIA’s newest release, a Summer 2022 collection titled “Icons,” channels all things rock ‘n’ roll, from faux leather pants with lace-up details along the front to cropped muscle tees. Of course, there’s a micro-mini skirt in the mix, too, which Pallister created in a non-stretch faux leather adorned with zippers and criss-cross embellishments. It’s a wardrobe that embodies the rocker lifestyle, especially with music festival season and summer parties on the way.

Courtesy of I.AM.GIA

Ahead, Pallister shares the songs that have inspired her work and new designs for NYLON’s latest edition of “On Repeat.”

“Human” - Sevdaliza

“One of my favorite songs; a reminder that I am perfectly imperfect. It rings true to me from my travels in Paris for fashion week, when it was on repeat as I walked through the city. It is very nostalgic for me.”

MAGDALENE - FKA twigs

“FKA twigs is my favorite artist and this entire album is one I’ve used countless times for inspiration when deep-diving and harnessing my creative goddess within.”

“Step By Step” - Whitney Houston

“This is very nostalgic and more of a personal song for me. It’s me and my sister’s song from past times. I used to play it to pump her up when things were tough.”

“None Of Your Business” - Salt-N-Pepa

“The title explains it all.”

“Just A Girl” - No Doubt

“Me in the ‘90s. The greatest inspiration song always and I’ll forever love Gwen Stefani. She is the ultimate.”

“Gimme” - BANKS

“One of the sexiest songs and definitely an inspiration for my Gia X-rated lingerie collection.”

“Anna Wintour” - Azealia Banks

“I love Azealia. Her ‘Anna Wintour’ song ignites me and reminds me of good times spent with friends in New York.”

“So Rich, So Pretty” - Mickey Avalon

“My Los Angeles song, and the inspiration behind my L.A. ‘It’ Girls collection last year. Convertible top down on the way to the party.”

“Red Whine” - Okkaido

“‘Red Whine’ is one of my favorite songs by my super hot, talented fiancé and is always a go-to to pump up the vibes.”

All of Jamie xx’s songs

“He is one of the greatest — always on repeat at Gia HQ.”

See more of I.AM.GIA’s Spring 2022 women’s collection, below, and shop the line on I.AM.GIA’s website now.