Alexa Chung is going back to her DJ roots. This week, the British creative director and longtime music fan launched a Spotify channel for her namesake brand to coincide with the debut of its Fall 2020 collection, titled "Suburban Punk."

ALEXACHUNG will release bi-monthly playlists on Spotify, kicking off with one curated by Chung herself. Fittingly, the 18 selected tracks pay homage to the new collection's inspiration — the arrival of punk in the U.K. during the late 1970s — so the first-ever playlist boasts plenty of rebel rock icons, from the Buzzcocks to the Ramones.