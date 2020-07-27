Fashion
The special selection of songs are inspired by the Fall 2020 "Suburban Punk" collection.
Alexa Chung is going back to her DJ roots. This week, the British creative director and longtime music fan launched a Spotify channel for her namesake brand to coincide with the debut of its Fall 2020 collection, titled "Suburban Punk."
ALEXACHUNG will release bi-monthly playlists on Spotify, kicking off with one curated by Chung herself. Fittingly, the 18 selected tracks pay homage to the new collection's inspiration — the arrival of punk in the U.K. during the late 1970s — so the first-ever playlist boasts plenty of rebel rock icons, from the Buzzcocks to the Ramones.
After the jump, read on to learn more about a few of Chung's specially selected songs from her namesake brand's debut playlist, and shop some of her favorite pieces from the Fall 2020 "Suburban Punk" collection, too.