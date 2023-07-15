AllSaints’ Summer Sale Keeps Getting Better — & The Covetable Looks Will Go Fast

If there’s one designer synonymous with edgy chic, it’s AllSaints: The brand’s effortless clothing and cult-favorite leather jackets are essentials any time of year, but particularly right now in the wake of the AllSaints summer sale. Running through August 29th, the savings promise to be iconic because they compound over time. Markdowns ramp up from 40% in June to 50% off starting July 11, eventually topping out at a whopping 60% discount starting August 8.

This sale includes a range of pieces guaranteed to inject your wardrobe with a little I-may-have-come-from-a-rock-show attitude — prime for stocking your wardrobe with designer styles on a budget. The offerings are chic AF and already disappearing. Don’t let the sun set on your shopping cart after checking out these styles, because they genuinely may not be in stock tomorrow.

From the oversized scarf you can wear all year to a versatile two-in-one midi dress — along with keep-it-forever motorcycle jackets, supple belts, floral skirts, and silk camisoles — more than one piece is bound to find its way into your closet. Scroll on for a selection of this designer sale’s best bargains.

1. A Downtown-Chic Silk Leopard Scarf You’ll Wear Into The Ground

Whether you purchase this scarf because of the standout neutral leopard print or because it’s large and lightweight enough to be worn as a going-out top, it’s sure to become a wardrobe staple. Trimmed in contrasting white with a central logo in pure silk, this scarf is begging to be paired with one of AllSaints’ leather jackets — perhaps the Dalby, also featured on this list.

2. Some Rock & Roll Studded Leather Slides

Looking for a pair of summer sandals with a little edge? AllSaints Shay slip-ons have the trendy silhouette of a pillow slide in rugged studded black leather for precisely the outfit punch you seek. The one-strap pull-on design features a rounded toe and a lot of classic AllSaints attitude. For a pool-ready look, pair these with a swimsuit and the straw fedora featured on this list — effortless.

3. This Moody Floral Midi Skirt That’s Endlessly Wearable...

The Tessia Fabia floral midi skirt is packed full of statement-making features, from a ruched, body-con fit, to the sheer, floral print fabric, and an asymmetrical hemline. For such a statement-making piece, though, it’s surprisingly versatile. The midi length can pair with virtually any shoe, from a white sneaker to a lug-sole Chelsea boot, and it’s compatible with just as many tops.

...Plus, Its Matching Top

Try the midi skirt above with the matching floral top and a pair of stiletto heels, or dress it down with some chunky boots. The moody floral-printed top features ruching on the front and back, and its made of recycled polyester with a hint of stretch — for an eco-friendly look you can feel eminently chic and entirely comfortable in.

4. Punk-Luxe Chunky Gold Earrings

Pair these chic, minimalist chain link earrings with a ripped band T-shirt and denim or an elegant evening-out slip dress; you’ll find the modern design and gold-toned finish can get friendly with a variety of dress codes. The punk rock pointed studs make a sharp contrast against the delicate ribbing of the links. File these under “wear everyday.”

5. A Glam-Rock Slip That Channels Courtney Love

Trimmed in gorgeous contrasting lace, the Praia slip dress is an instant eye-catcher. Featuring a 90’s-inspired silhouette with adjustable spaghetti straps and a V-neckline — and, of course, AllSaints’ signature asymmetrical hemline — you’ll want to take a page out of the Grunge 101 handbook and pair this dress with some chunky lug-sole boots by day or play up the delicate lace trim and wear it with strappy stiletto heels for a cocktail party.

6. A Classic, Keep-Forever Biker Jacket

AllSaints devotees are obsessed with the brand’s leather jackets, and the Dalby is a classic design you’ll own for decades. Fully lined, this supple suede jacket features zippered cuffs and closure, with two lower zip pockets, and a slimmer fit complemented by seamed detailing at the back. Available in unexpected shades like powder blue, pistachio, and mustard, as well as classic squid ink, you’ll wear this timeless jacket with everything from slip dresses to denim.

7. A Statement-Making Leather Belt

No wardrobe is complete without a classic leather belt, and the Ursa is nothing if not timeless. Made of buttery black leather in a versatile 1.5-inch width that you can wear with pants or cinch around dresses, the Ursa features multiple gold-toned keepers for a modern, edgy update. You’ll keep this heirloom-quality belt for years to come.

8. This Sun-Soaked Midi Dress In A Limited-Edition Print

From its gathered bustline punctuated with a dainty bow to the shimmery silk blend in a statement-making tie dye — and from there to the ethereal handkerchief hem — this midi sun dress is nothing short of stunning. The pullover style features a V-neckline and a dramatic low back, all cut on the bias for movement in a fabric that features recycled materials. Whether you dress it down with flats, or up with heels, this dress gives it-girl.

9. A Convertible Crossbody Bag With Multiple Chic Options

An AllSaints piece with options galore, you can wear the Frankie leather crossbody bag as a belt bag, crossbody bag, or a clutch. Made of 100% leather with sleek metal hardware, a weighty lock closure, and an adjustable strap, this versatile bag is up for any occasion from errands to cocktail night. You might want to buy two with all that functionality; fortunately, it’s available in an array of chic shades with an equal array of discounts, ranging from cobalt blue to this on-trend green. (If you’re willing to pay full-price, though, you can invest in the black.)

10. This Straw Fedora For Festival Days And Beyond

She’s a little bit country, and a little bit rock n roll; the Western straw fedora will add hint of rugged edge (and much-needed shade) to all your summer get-ups. Made of black straw and trimmed at the crown in real black leather, this is the free-spirited accessory that you’ll bring along to all your beach outings and park trips.

11. This 2-In-1 Slip Dress With A Detachable Sweater

Versatility is the name of the game with this midi slip dress. The coordinated set comes with a detachable sweater, so you can wear it as a chic 90’s-inspired slip dress or pop the sweater on over it — or even wear the sweater all by itself with a pair of jeans. Featuring adjustable spaghetti straps and a V-neckline in eco-friendly textiles, it’s giving understated minimalism at its finest.

12. An Sustainably-Made, Oversized Scrunchie To Live On Your Wrist

This adorable scrunchie is made from cut-off fabrics as part of AllSaints’ ongoing conscious initiative to avoid textile waste. Available in a variety of equally fun colors and prints, take advantage of the sale and stock up — it’s the sort of essential accessory you’ll take everywhere.

13. This French-Girl Silk Camisole With Eyelash Lace

An immediate wardrobe “yes,” the silk-blend Eldia camisole features a gorgeous eyelash lace insert and adjustable spaghetti straps so you can customize the perfect drape-y fit. As the sort of endlessly versatile piece that can be worn with ripped denim or tailored trousers — and so many outfit variations in between — this top will stay at the front of your closet.

14. Curvy Slingback Heels You’ll Wear All Year Long

There’s nowhere a pair of slingback heels like the Lily can’t take you. Whether you’re dressing for the office, a date, or a cocktail party, the 100% leather design features a heel that’s high enough to party in a design minimal enough for lower-key situations as well, with a secure yet stretchy slingback strap and pointed closed toe you’ll wear through every season.

