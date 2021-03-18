It’s no secret that the fashion industry hasn’t always been size-inclusive. Within the past year or so, there has been a surge of brands and companies making strides to right that wrong and Amazon Fashion’s The Drop is up next — but, in true drop-culture fashion, it’s only available to shop for a limited time.

On Thursday, March 18, the online retailer’s latest launch is in collaboration with Los Angeles-based content creator Kellie Brown and will be shoppable for only 30 hours. The collection is inspired by Brown’s mother and her effortless style in the ‘70s, which also happens to be her favorite era of fashion.

“I loved looking at old photos from my mom. Imagining her as this really charismatic popular hottie because that’s what she looked like. Amazing high-waisted denim and printed tops, easy dresses that I imagined walking through concerts and flea markets,” she shares with NYLON. “The 1970s is my favorite fashion decade. It’s the one I look to most often for both fashion and lifestyle influence.”

Courtesy of Amazon Fashion The Drop

Being that this new collection took inspiration from the groovy decade, it’s no wonder why it’s filled with an array of different printed dresses in cool shades of green. It also features a ruched-front shirt dress and adorable ribbed-knit wide-leg pants with a matching buttoned cardigan, which are perfect for transitioning into the warmer months ahead. One of the key pieces from the collection, notes Brown, includes a ruched-front midi dress with a white floral print. “This floral makes me happy, and my time in the body positive space has increased my confidence and helped me challenge body ideals,” she says. “I wanted a dress that I used to be afraid of but now love. The slit is everything.”

Thanks to Amazon, Brown was also able to create a collection that showcased her favorite styles but often weren’t available in her size. (Her pieces go up to 3X.) “I wanted to be able to design a collection that appealed to my wide range of followers, and Amazon Fashion was able to transform my designs and develop a collection that can be worn by women of all different shapes and sizes,” she shares. “Fashion is for everybody.”

Amazon Fashion’s The Drop x Kellie Brown is available to shop online now (and the countdown clock before it’s gone is already ticking). You can take a look at some of the great pieces from the collection, below.

Courtesy of Amazon Fashion The Drop

Courtesy of Amazon Fashion The Drop