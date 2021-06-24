Amelia Gray Hamlin’s Boohoo Collection Has All Of Your Summer Style Needs

It’s hard for Amelia Gray Hamlin to pinpoint exactly what her personal style is because it’s constantly changing. “Whatever I'm going through, or whatever place I'm in in my life, I feel like my style evolves with that,” she tells NYLON. “And every single day is different. I feel like I don't have a consistent style vibe. It's very all over the place.”

But that’s the fun of it, too, for Hamlin, and her collection with retail brand Boohoo — the model’s first collaboration in the fashion space — is proof. The capsule line, comprised of more than 40 styles, has your summer wardrobe sorted, no matter what your plans may be. From bikini tops that could double as swimwear and a nighttime party look to matching sets for every occasion, the new launch from Boohoo and Hamlin offers plenty of outfit ideas for the warm-weather season.

“It's very versatile, which I think is the best part,” she adds. “You could wear something from the collection to the beach or to go out to dinner.”

Ahead, NYLON spoke with Hamlin about her collaboration with Boohoo, what she’s been loving this summer, keeping up with trends and small designers, and more.

Courtesy of Boohoo

What was the inspiration and creative process behind your Boohoo collection?

The process was super fun and very easy. I just wanted to keep it really clean and concise and very representative of who I am and how my style is right now. So we added pops of color that are super cool, and they embody who I am and the colors that I wear, which are super fun for the summer. We also incorporated some beige tones because I'm super into the beiges right now.

What are your go-to styles for summer?

I'm very much into colors. But not crazy colors and not my whole outfit containing colors. I think that it's just very nice to add in a color for this summer. I love a light purple. So I like to incorporate a little bit of color into my look, even if it's in a headscarf or a skirt or short.

Less is more for me when it comes to summer. I think that you can really see that in this collection. I'm also into looser things when it comes to going to the beach or just a summery vibe. Nobody wants to be in a tight get-up in the hot sun when they're sweating. A loose pant, a chunky slide, and a bikini is super cool. And I love a baggy men’s button-down over a swimsuit, too.

Courtesy of Boohoo

Is there a specific bikini style that you’re really loving?

Just the usual bikini style. When I think of summer, I think of a triangle top bikini. That's my preference totally.

Your collection has a lot of going-out styles and now that it seems like people are going out and socializing more this summer, what's been your favorite going-out look?

I used to wear all black or just darker things at night, but now I'm very much into wearing whites and lighter things. The hardest thing for me when I'm getting ready is that there's so many options with colors and styles and so many different things — I get very flustered in my closet at times. Because I don't know what I'm feeling today. So I wanted to make sure that this collection had the ability to be versatile in the sense that you can wear it in the day but also at night. The pantsuit is my favorite thing in the collection. I would wear that to the beach and then I would also wear that to go out. I'd throw on a cute little heel and I would just go.

Courtesy of Boohoo

You said earlier that you enjoy keeping up with the trends. How do you learn about them?

I'm very obsessed with small designers. The process that goes into making clothes is 10 times more special to wear when you know the person who made it and it's a handmade thing. They put so much work into it. There's this Instagram account called @upnextdesigner — the guy who does it, Albert Ayal, actually styled me for my birthday trip. He's been kind of helping me navigate the small businesses and newer designers and trends that aren't really out right now that are coming. I think that we can get so caught up in all these trends that have been around for so many years and I think it's so cool to find new ones.

It's interesting that you say you like looking at new trends that haven't been done before because Y2K Fashion is very much a thing right now. I was wondering if you had thoughts on early-aughts style and its comeback. Is that something you're thinking about or interested in?

My sister [Delilah Belle] was actually wearing something similar to that the other day. And I was like looking at her and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you're literally embodying Paris Hilton.’ I think it's a super cool trend, I do, but I think that for me, I like to mix so many different trends in my routine. I'm way too all over the place to just pick one trend and stick with that and have a bunch of different looks from the same trend.

Courtesy of Boohoo

What's next for you?

I'm so grateful for everything that's going on right now in my life. I have some very exciting things coming and I am over the moon about them. You'll have to wait and see. I'm so excited to just get back out into the world, and see people and meet people and be around people, especially in the fashion space. I miss it so much, so I can't wait for that.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.