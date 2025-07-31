Ariana Greenblatt On Her Dream Hair Color & Being An “Ugg Girlie” For Life

Around the age of 16, almost every teenager dreams of becoming an adult, trading in their L.L. Bean backpacks for a grown-up purse and feeling the accompanying freedoms of maturity. I say almost every teenager, because Ariana Greenblatt wishes for nothing more than to stay under 20 forever. Maybe it’s due to growing up in front of the camera, or maybe she’s just young at heart, but Greenblatt wants to savor the feeling of her teenage years more than ever recently. This shines through in her exclusive Revolve campaign and edit, dropping just in time for the tail-end of summer.

Greenblatt’s curation includes breeze-friendly minidresses in white cottons and black-and-white gingham, floral-detail corsets, and a statement-making graphic T-shirt. There’s also a hint of fall in some of the pieces like the fur-trimmed baby-pink cardigan (which she matched to a T to her pink wig) and a long-sleeved Aries sweatshirt, also in pink. Despite the girly hue being her favorite color, Greenblatt tells NYLON she hasn’t worn so much pink since filming Barbie. Where the edit isn’t pink, it’s black and white, fitting for someone who “wants to disappear into the shadows.”

The fun-loving photo shoot does anything but fade into the background, and sees Greenblatt captured by Amber Asaly in a dream-like state, permanently playing dress-up while she waits for the fall to roll around. (She also gives an unofficial Sofia Coppola endorsement with a cleverly selected prop.) It’s laid-back, girly, and everything a forever-teenager should hope to be. She also further supports the ruffly-sock-kitten-heel agenda that can’t seem to go away.

Greenblatt dialed in from London, where she’s shooting an undisclosed project, to chat about creating the visuals for her Revolve edit, her accidental street-style moment in Cannes, and, in a very teenager move, how she will begrudgingly celebrate her 18th birthday this year (“I have a crippling fear no one will show up”).

How did the concept for this shoot come about? What were your initial conversations with [photographer] Amber [Asaly] like?

Revolve is so open and free to let me creatively do whatever I want, which was the biggest factor in working with them. With summer, a lot of people think of the beach and the pool, and I wanted to go a different route. I spent a couple days brainstorming and scrolling on Pinterest, and came up with a whimsical, retro, 2000s Alice in Wonderland, explosion-of-color situation. For someone like me who doesn't wear bright colors often, I wanted to play with the monochromatic factor. If I'm going to wear pink, I'm going to wear a whole pink outfit, have a pink background, pink hair, and pink socks — everything.

I had worked with Amber a few days before I started coming up with the concept. We did a super short photo shoot for my Fear Street screening. We were running around and she found this random vintage furniture store. We literally had 10 minutes to shoot, I had to get in the car and go to the premiere, and I was like, “That girl is incredible.” She got my vision. She was the first person that came to my mind for this shoot. I was like, “We need Amber. She's the only one that's going to get it.” The second she received my mood-board, we started talking and she got even more references, set pieces, and furniture that matched completely. Our brains were on the same wavelength for this shoot, and it was so easy and satisfying to see the vision come to life on the day.

It seems like you had a lot of fun. It feels like a girl in her bedroom in the summer when it's too hot out and she's inside playing dress up. When was the last time you remember wearing that much pink?

Oh my gosh. Last time I remember wearing that much pink… I have this bubblegum-pink Acne Studios hoodie, and that's the only pink piece of clothing I wear. I took the shoes I'm wearing in the shoot because they're cute and pink, but probably the last time I wore that much pink was on the set of Barbie. It actually weirdly is my favorite color, so I don't know why I don't wear it more. I want everything pink. Usually, I just want to disappear into the shadows.

Would you ever dye your hair pink like that?

Yes. Oh my gosh, it's been my dream forever. I've wanted to dye my hair every single color you can think of, and I'm so envious of people that can go for it. I've been actively looking for roles and excuses, like, “Oh, I think my character would totally dye her hair.” I think it's going to happen sooner than later.

What other pieces from the shoot are you wearing the most?

I took the babydoll dress. I love it. I wore it the other day to afternoon tea in London. I don't own or wear many dresses in my free time, but that one's so easy and comfy. I want that little white babydoll dress in every color. I feel like a Victorian child going to bed in a nightgown.

I saw you wearing this outfit in Cannes with a green bomber jacket and super baggy jeans. I love that fit. It's very easy, but it looks polished. Is that what your off-duty look is usually like?

That outfit was a full coincidence. I didn't expect anyone to give a f*ck about me leaving the hotel. I thought [the paparazzi] were waiting for Bella Hadid. I was going to walk to a random restaurant because we were hungry. That bomber jacket, I've actually worn way too many times. I was so embarrassed that it was photographed again. People make fun of me for how much I wear those jeans. I think I'm going to be buried in those jeans. They're 10 times baggier, but I cut the bottoms off, which is why they're stringy. It was the biggest accident for that outfit to be photographed, and I was so embarrassed. I was like, “This was not me throwing a fit. This is not my best work.” People liked it, which was awesome. That's my default outfit, especially those jeans.

What kind of weather are you going to have to dress for in fall?

I'm going to be in LA for a little bit of fall, and then I'm going to a different state to do something very exciting, and the seasons exist a bit more in the state I'll be going to. I love fall. It's my favorite season. I like to see the leaves changing and actually feel the breeze.

I love dressing for fall so much more than summer.

That's the thing as well. I will forever wear a hoodie, even if it's a thousand degrees outside. That's me.

Are there any other pieces you bring out when it gets a little chilly?

I've created a good vintage sweater collection. Whenever I go places, I'm always looking for sweaters, so I'm excited to pull those guys out. Those, and too many hoodies and beanies. I really like putting a beanie on with my short hair. It gives teenage boy, it’s a good disguise. I'm also an Ugg girlie until the day I die.

I feel like everybody in LA wears their Uggs whenever they want, no matter the season.

No, actually, it's kind of a problem. I'm impressed if I choose to wear shoes other than Uggs when I'm home. I take it as a point for Ariana if I decide to wear proper shoes.

Do you have any more summer travel plans? What will you be packing?

I come home to celebrate my 18th birthday next month. I think I'm going to try and celebrate it and not just rot in my house and wish for it to be over, which will be fun. I’m going to look through my little Revolve stash I've stolen from set and see what I have. I took a few accessories as well, some very, very fun socks and shoes. And I took the “Boys Lie” shirt, because, real.

Are you someone who doesn’t like celebrating their birthday?

It's weird, I used to not mind it. I'm extremely grateful for my parents, because they're like, “Look, if you don't want to celebrate, at least celebrate for us, because every year is a good thing and we need you to feel celebrated.” I always end up falling into that trap and doing a little something. I don't know, I just don't like getting older. If I'm ever sad on my birthday, it's because I am getting closer to never being a teenager again, and I don't see myself as not a teenager ever in life. That's a little daunting.

I'm also weirdly very antisocial as of a few years ago. I don't understand why; I used to be the most social person ever, and now I'm freaking scared of talking to people. I have a crippling fear no one will show up to my birthday. It's a whole thing. I can spiral for quite some time, but I'm getting over that. I'm going to try and enjoy my birthday.

