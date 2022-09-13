What is your typical getting ready process?

When I can, I really like taking my time to get ready for a big event. Each step of the glam process, from the makeup and hair to putting on my shoes before hurrying out the door, helps prepare me to go out and be my most confident self. So I try and give myself ample time to really enjoy each of those steps and to laugh and tell stories with my glam team. Plus, the more time I have to get ready, the less likely I am to forget to bring something important like a pack of gum, my lipstick, or even my phone!